Rural Metro responds to Halls house fire

Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a house fire at 4812 Fort Sumter Road just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

(Rural Metro)

The road was blocked for several hours as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, but crews are asking all homeowners to remember to place markings at the end of their driveway to help crews find where to go in case of emergency.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

