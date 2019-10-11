Russell County man accused of leaving 6 puppies in cage to die

A Russell County man was in jail after authorities said he left six puppies in a cage to die.

Deputies said they were investigating Joshua Bunch on theft and drug offenses when their investigation led them to a different discovery. They said they found six puppies in a cage near a barn on Hadley Boulevard near Russell Springs.

Sheriff Derek Polston said if it wasn't for a bystander, the dogs may have died.

“A younger person was driving by on the four-wheeler and heard the pups whimpering in the barn area," Polston said. "He asked the owner of the barn if they were his and he said 'Absolutely not.'”

Authorities said drug abuse played a role in the case. The dogs belong to his mother-in-law and were in the process of being returned.

Bunch was also charged with cruelty to animals, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested at his home on West Drive.