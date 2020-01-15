Russell Stover to close Cookeville plant

Russell Stover Chocolates plans to close some facilities and cut 400 jobs, which will be offset by new hires in some states.

The company announced Tuesday it will close plants in Butler, Missouri, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The lost jobs will be offset by about 300 new jobs created by expansions in Abilene and Iola, Kansas, and Corsicana, Texas.

Russell Stover also will close its Montrose, Colorado, location in 2021 and several low-traffic stores during the next year.

The longtime Kansas City company was purchased by Switzerland-based Lindt & Sprungli in 2014. The company says the changes are part of a consolidation process began in 2018.