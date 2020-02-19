Ryan Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash

(Gray News) - NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday where he received treatment for injuries from a horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing tweeted a photo of Newman walking out of Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. hand in hand with his daughters.

Krissie Newman, his recently separated wife, tweeted, “Best sight ever!!!”

Earlier, Newman appeared smiling in a hospital gown with his arms around his daughters in another photo shared by the racing team.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center,” tweeted Roush Fenway. “True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

The crash, which sent his car airborne, happened in the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

No specifics on his injuries have been revealed.

