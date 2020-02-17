Ryan Newman transported to hospital after serious crash at Daytona 500

Driver Ryan Newman was involved in a fiery crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Fox reported that Newman was helped from his car and taken to a local hospital after the crash. According to the Associated Press, Newman’s condition was not immediately known as safety workers rolled his car back onto its wheels before he was removed. CBS News reported that the 42-year-old is a 19-year NASCAR veteran who won the 2008 Daytona 500.

Roush Yates Engines tweeted, "We ask that out of respect for privacy that you please do not speculate on Ryan Newman’s condition until an official statement has been issued by @NASCAR, @FordPerformance, or @RoushFenway racing. Thank you."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter to offer prayers to Newman after the crash.

Denny Hamlin won the race. Fox 8 reported that he's the first back-to-back Daytona 500 winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

