SBA reports data breach in disaster loan application website

The Small Business Administration has reported it had a potential data breach last month in its website handling disaster loan applications.

The agency says the personal information of more than 7,000 business owners applying for economic injury disaster loans was potentially seen by other applicants on the SBA website on March 25.

The SBA said only the disaster loan program was affected, not the Paycheck Protection Program, which did not begin until April 3 and which is handled by a separate system.

SBA spokeswoman Carol Wilkerson says the agency has notified the business owners whose information may be have been exposed and offered them a year of free credit monitoring.

