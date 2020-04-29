SC 13-year-old charged with attempted murder

South Carolina officials said a 13-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting that occurred last week.

WMBF reported that the Conway Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on Ernest Finney Avenue last Friday but found no victim.

Investigators said the victim was later found at an area hospital. The victim told police he had been shot in another jurisdiction. Police said he had been in a vehicle with two others at the time of the shooting. The two others were not hurt.

WMBF reported that a 13-year-old was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Police said the juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

