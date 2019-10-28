SC 8-year-old celebrates with hundreds after mom's post

Through the power of social media, one South Carolina 8-year-old celebrated her birthday with hundreds of new friends.

Julie Shehata took to Facebook earlier in the week asking the community to come out to the Irmo Community Park Saturday to help celebrate her daughter, Maelynn Hurley’s birthday. That post comes after she originally invited 25 people who all said they couldn’t make the party.

“Making friends has been a little more difficult for her,” Shehata said. “She was born with a heart tumor and pretty severe asthma, so she has missed quite a bit of school, and you know when you’re not at school you tend to miss out on those closer friendships I think because you’re just not there.”

Shehata said for Maelynn’s birthday last year, only a couple of people showed up, so she hoped this year could be different.

“I posted a message on a Facebook message board that just said you know this is kind of strange but this is a desperate mom and a plea for guests for my daughter’s birthday party this weekend,” Shehata said.

The post earned more than 2,000 shares, and on Saturday hundreds from the community came to celebrate.

“I’ve been a mess and in tears the past two days because it’s just I mean they don’t even know my daughter they don’t even know me but yet they’re willing to step up and step out and come meet both of us and help celebrate her birthday and make her feel so special,” Shehata said.

Shehata said she never expected the turnout and is so grateful for those who came.

It’s a day that Maelynn said she’ll forever remember.

“This is the best birthday party of my life,” Maelynn said.

