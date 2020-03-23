SC governor allows law enforcement to break up groups as small as 3

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Monday allowing law enforcements officers to disperse groups of three or more that are together. WLTX reported that

McMaster said the executive order does not apply to families, people inside a law-abiding business or grocery stores.

"It's difficult to know the line, but we know it when we see it,' McMaster said.

During a press conference, he said that this executive action is focused on people throwing parties on beaches or being unruly in crowds.

He told reporters he's leaving up to law enforcement officers discretion. McMaster said it's only a misdemeanor, like a public nuisance statue.

McMaster wants all South Carolinians to practice social distancing.

"The best idea is to all assume we have the virus and that the people we're talking to have the virus," McMaster said.

