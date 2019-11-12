SC bill would exempt military retirees from paying state income taxes

South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation that would exempt military retirees from paying state income taxes.

According to WIS, right now in South Carolina, military retirees under the age of 65 can claim state tax exemptions of up to $14,600. Retirees who are over 65 can claim an exemption of up to $27,000.

That would change under the new bill, the Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act.

The legislation would allow an individual tax payer who has military retirement income each year to deduct an amount of their South Carolina earned income from South Carolina taxable income equal to the amount of military retirement income.

Essentially, veterans would not have to pay state taxes on their retirement income. A handful of states have made this change like North Carolina and Florida.

There are some concerns the state would miss out on millions of dollars of state income tax revenue but supporters of the legislation believe the economic impact of more veterans in the state will make up for it.

The Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act passed the House earlier this year by 106-0 vote. It is currently in committee in the Senate.

