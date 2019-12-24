SC church wants answers after alleged arson

During a season of giving, a South Carolina church is trying to find out why someone set fires inside its building.

A Facebook post from the Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ church said someone broke into the executive center over the weekend and set fires throughout the building.

The church posted pictures showing charred tables and walls, WMBF reported.

“With such sadness and disbelief our ministry lost everything inside of the building, only leaving the building structure behind,” the Facebook posts stated. “As much as our ministry gives back to the community someone decided to destroy what was built.”

The church said that no one was hurt in the fire.

The congregation said it is praying for the person or persons involved but they also want justice for the crime that was committed.

The church is asking anyone with information to contact the Andrews Police Department. They said a reward will be given for information leading to an arrest.

Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ said it will rebuild after the devastating loss.

