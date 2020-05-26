SC couple arrested after children, animals found in home with "horrendous" conditions

A South Carolina couple was arrested after officials said two children and numerous animals were removed due to the "horrendous condition" of a home in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Wright Street on May 22 in reference to "deplorable conditions" at a home.

Deputies said they discovered "an overwhelming odor coming from the home" and that the home was in "complete disarray."

Two children and numerous animals were removed "due to the horrendous condition of the home, including animal feces, insects, and plumbing malfunctions."

Investigators said 18 chickens, 9 dogs and one duck were removed. The sheriff's office said Ray Allen Emery II and April Ann Alanis were arrested without incident and charged with two counts of Unlawful Neglect of Children and Ill Treatment of Animals.

