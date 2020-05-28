SC couple charged in death of four-year-old found 'stuffed in a drawer'

A South Carolina couple was charged with the death of a four-year-old girl found "stuffed in a drawer," investigators said.

WSPA reported Jackleen Mullen, 23, and her boyfriend Audrevious Williams, 26, were both charged with homicide by abuse or neglect.

Investigators said they were called to a home in Rock Hill around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, police said Mullen told them her daughter, India, was staying with family. The daughter, police said, was handicapped and had special needs.

However, detectives found the girl's body in the couple's bedroom.

WSPA reported investigators said the child's body showed signs of blunt force trauma and respiratory distress. When they appeared in court, investigators said Mullen "showed no emotion or empathy" when she was told her daughter was dead. A judge denied the couple bond, and public defenders were appointed for them both.

Officials said Williams has two children, ages one and seven, who were with the Department of Social Services. Mullens has a four-year-old, who was staying with relatives.

WSPA reported the couple will be assigned a new court date in two weeks. If convicted, they could face 20 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WSPA. All rights reserved.