SC couple sexually abused child as punishment, officials say

A South Carolina couple was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

According to WIS, a couple in Oconee County was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child over the course of several years and using that abuse as punishment.

The Tenth Judicial Court Solicitor's Office sent a release saying that Anthony Sluder, 67, pleaded guilty on Monday to five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and incest. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

WIS reported that his wife, Edna, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Investigators said the victim came forward to report the crimes last December.

According to WIS, the couple admitted to the abuse and recounted using it as a form of punishment for not doing things such as household chores, referring to the punishment as "naked sessions," the solicitor said.

Investigators said Edna told them that they believed sexual education should begin in the home.

“The crimes perpetrated by Anthony and Edna Sluder are some of most disturbing that I have seen during the course of my prosecutorial career," Solicitor David Wagner said. "The victim in this case has suffered immensely and I hope this resolution will provide some measure of justice for him. Anthony and Edna Sluder deserve every day in prison that they received.”

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WIS. All rights reserved.