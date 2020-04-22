SC family devastated after toddler dies in fire weeks after 5-year-old killed in crash

An South Carolina family already dealing with the fallout of one tragedy is now dealing with another.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said 3-year-old Jayshun Edwards was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Salley.

Jayshun is the family member of 5-year-old Janiyah Edwards, who was killed almost two weeks ago after the child was struck by an SUV outside the family home.

Firefighters, meanwhile, were again called to the scene of the Edwards residence late Tuesday afternoon on Windsor Road and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Jayshun's mother was able to escape the home with another child.

Jayshun was still inside the home. Ables said the child's body was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The fire is now under investigation.

