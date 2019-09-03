SC father charged after child dies in home invasion plot

Austin Hanahan turned himself in to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday after a child was killed during a home invasion plot back in May.

Officials said Hanahan was selling and storing drugs at his home located on Cedar Vale Court. During a search, investigators found several pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash, and several guns hidden in the home.

Authorities said Hanahan exchanged gunfire that night with someone who may have been working with others to steal drugs and cash from the home. However, that suspect has not been identified.

The child was identified as 8-year-old Mason Hanahan. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Mason died from a gunshot wound shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Officials said Hanahan also spent much of the summer being treated for a gunshot wound sustained during the break-in.

Hanahan, who has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful conduct to a child, is currently being housed in the Lexington County Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.