S.C. man throws football full of contraband over prison fence, authorities say

A South Carolina man was arrested after officials said he attempted to get contraband into a prison, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services.

Officials said Rodney Tate Jr., 21 tried to throw two footballs filled with tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers over the fence at Lee Correctional Institute.

Tate was arrested and charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2020 WVLT WIS. All rights reserved.

