S.C. man accused of stealing $8K worth of crab legs, robbing security guard

South Carolina officials said a man was arrested after allegedly robbing a security guard and stealing two pallets of crab legs from a distribution center.

Authorities said Johnathan Dorsey has been charged with armed robbery, second-degree burglary, and kidnapping.

“Detectives working on this case know Dorsey wasn’t working alone,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “They’ve determined he and other co-defendants had a pistol as they threatened a contract security guard at the US Foods distribution center January 18.”

According to investigators, Dorsey alongside other suspects tied up the security guard and left him face down before taking his phone and key card to get into the warehouse.

The suspects reportedly took nearly $8,400 in crab legs.

Dorset was also with two counts of breach of trust as a former employee at U.S. Foods. According to the officials, Dorsey stole more than 100 cases of crab legs worth nearly $36,000 in October.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.

