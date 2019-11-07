SC man bites off woman's ear, gets into other woman's bed with machete, report says

A woman found a man naked in her bed with a machete just hours after he bit off a piece of another woman’s ear during an assault, South Carolina police said.

Tristan Marcelus Vereen, 32, is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault and battery.

Officers responded to a local hospital Tuesday night to interview a woman who said she was assaulted by Vereen, an Horry County police report states.

The woman said between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m., she was at Vereen’s house and saw him smoke what she believed to be “wet,” according to the report.

The National Institutes of Health says “wet” is slang for marijuana dipped or laced with other substances, typically formaldehyde, PCP or both.

According to the report, the woman tried to leave the home about five minutes after Vereen smoked but he stopped her. Vereen allegedly pushed her to the ground and hit her in the head several times. The 32-year-old then bit the woman multiple times, managing to chew off a piece of her ear, the report states.

The woman eventually unlocked the door, exited the home and screamed for help. Police said one of Vereen’s family members drove her to the hospital.

At around 4 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home on Sandridge Loop for a burglary call. A woman said she found a man, identified as Vereen, lying in her bed naked, according to the report. The woman reported that Vereen lives nearby but was not allowed inside the home.

Police said a witness entered the house to find Vereen in bed with a machete and kitchen knife. The witness reported that he and his brother then tossed Vereen out of the home, the report states.

Vereen was arrested a short distance away from the woman’s home after police reportedly found him in the woods naked. Police said Vereen appeared to be under the influence of a “substance.”

Vereen is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

