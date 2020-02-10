SC man reportedly ran around naked, assaulted two people

Police said a South Carolina man was arrested and faces several assault charges.

Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex after receiving multiple reports of a naked man running around outside. Officials said Luke Owens, 21, broke into an apartment, physically assaulted a man and tried to sexually assault him, WBTV reported.

According to reports, Owens slapped the victim in the face, broke the interior door of the apartment off its hinges and broke a computer desk chair and vacuum cleaner. Deputies said Owens used the appliances to break down the door.

Officials said Owens "willfully and maliciously exposed his private parts" to the victim. Deputies said the victim asked Owens to leave.

Deputies said they were also called to the Tru by Hilton hotel where Owens was reportedly spotted. Owens is accused of going into the hotel naked and assaulting a woman inside. According to arrest warrants, Owens slapped the victim and ordered her to perform oral sex while fondling himself. Deputies said he also tried to sexually assault her.

Owens reportedly assaulted a deputy while being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. Investigators said Owens kicked the deputy in the chest and face several times.

Owens several charges including assault and battery, burglary and criminal sexual conduct.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.