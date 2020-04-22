SC man says he's called unemployment office 1,000 times

A South Carolina man says he's called the South Carolina unemployment office 1,000 times with no success.

WCSC reported that he filed for unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20, and he hasn't heard back despite the many calls.

“I have over a thousand calls to them," Jason Guthrie said. "South Carolina Works gave me an email. I’ve emailed 50 times. I’ve got maybe three responses that someone will contact me, and I’m still waiting for that contact.”

Before the pandemic hit, Guthrie said he was a full-time rideshare driver, but business has since decreased dramatically.

“This is a tourist town. Our demand for drives kind of slagged at first, and I noticed my income was coming down," he said. "From there, I just filed, because I figured it was the right thing to do. That was March 20, and I have nothing.”

The South Carolina office told WCSC that they fielded 62,000 calls over a five-day span last week, and they have plans to hire hundreds of more employees to deal with the increase.

“We went from historically low unemployment in South Carolina to historically high unemployment,” Biance said. “We understand not everyone is getting through, but the phone line is working. If they receive a voice recording asking to call back, that simply means too many people are in the queue ahead of them. Please try again."

Guthrie said he’s been calling every day for a month now with no luck.

“I called so much there is no call in recent history that is other than South Carolina unemployment office,” he said. "They told me to call at 8 a.m., and I will get somebody or at least be put in a queue. Well, I guess the rest of the million people are doing the same thing. They’re up at 8. Somebody is getting lucky. I do hope.”

He said he’s taken a temporary job at a grocery store, but he’s not making enough to pay his bills.

“Hire some people. I’m available. Train me," he said. "Reach out. I get there’s a lot of us who need help, but somehow if it’s every three days or every week, just reach out with some type of, ‘Hey. We’re working on your case.’ Something. But, we get nothing.”

WCSC reached out to the department, and a spokesperson confirmed they were "emailing him now."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WCSC. All rights reserved.