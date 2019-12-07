SC man says thief stole his grandmother's ashes

A South Carolina man is devastated after he says someone stole his grandmother's ashes.

According to WIS, Kurtis Delk reported someone broke into his vehicle in downtown Columbia and stole about $1,000 worth of electronics and his grandmother's ashes just days after his grandmother's funeral.

Delk said the items were taken on Monday, after he and his family had traveled to North Carolina to spread his grandmother's ashes in the mountains. WIS reported the family members kept some of her ashes for themselves.

Delk told investigators he had left his grandmother's ashes, and the electronics, in his suitcase after returning home on Sunday night.

“I wake up the next morning. I come to get in my truck to go to work and I realize that my entire front seat was cleared out,” Delk said. “The remains of such a godly and saintly woman don’t deserve to be in the hands of thieves. They deserve to be home. I felt like I just let her down. I know a lot of people say don’t blame yourself for the bad doings of others, but it’s kind of hard because I kind of think like what else could I have done differently to make this not happen?”

Delk asked the public for help to see if his grandmother's ashes can be returned.

“If anybody does see the suitcase, it’s kind of like a black and red checker pattern, it’s like a little carry-on,” Delk said. “If anyone around Columbia, around Chester Street or Lincoln Street sees a small white case, it’ll say Doris Geraldine Brisson. That was her name. and I just want her back.”

Columbia officers are asking if anyone has surveillance video that can help police identify who did this, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

