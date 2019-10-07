SC man sentenced for meth distribution in East Tennessee

A South Carolina man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for his meth distribution in East Tennessee, according to the Department of Justice.

Leonard Wayne Mullinax, 49, of Gaffney, South Carolina was sentenced for "his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, launder money and possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking," according to a release from United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey's office.

Attorneys said Mullinax was a supplier for Edward Walters, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, for about a year.

Police said they searched Mullinax's residence and place of business in South Carolina and found meth, 28 firearms, ammunition, a drug ledger, a vacuum sealer and "other miscellaneous items of paraphernalia."

According to the release from Overbey's office, this particular case was part of the Department of Justice's Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.

