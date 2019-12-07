SC might get rid of taxes on feminine products

The state of South Carolina might get rid of taxes on feminine products.

In South Carolina, WIS reports that women pay a six percent sales tax on feminine products. The tax has been called the "Tampon Tax" and 33 states, including Tennessee, still have it.

South Carolina lawmakers recently introduced House Bill 4717, known as the Female Health and Wellness Act, that would eliminate the tax on feminine products. If passed, it would go into effect July 202.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WIS. All rights reserved.