SC nurse charged with stealing medications from prison pharmacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WVLT/WIS) -- A registered nurse at a South Carolina prison was arrested after officials said medications taken from the prison were found in her possession.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Stephanie Turner, 31, was charged with seven counts of violating the state's pharmacy laws, WIS reported.
Arrest records show Turner had the following drugs in her personal bag that were taken from the Turbeville Correctional Institution:
4 - 100mg tablets of Amitriptyline
24 - 600mg tablets of Trileptal
15 - 5mg tablets of Abilify
13 - 20mg tablets of Celexa
45 tablets of Prozac
27 - 10mg tablets of Zyprexa
132 tablets of Remeron
SCDC officials said Turner was fired soon after her arrest.
