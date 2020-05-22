SC nurse charged with stealing medications from prison pharmacy

A registered nurse at a South Carolina prison was arrested after officials said medications taken from the prison were found in her possession.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Stephanie Turner, 31, was charged with seven counts of violating the state's pharmacy laws, WIS reported.

Arrest records show Turner had the following drugs in her personal bag that were taken from the Turbeville Correctional Institution:

4 - 100mg tablets of Amitriptyline

24 - 600mg tablets of Trileptal

15 - 5mg tablets of Abilify

13 - 20mg tablets of Celexa

45 tablets of Prozac

27 - 10mg tablets of Zyprexa

132 tablets of Remeron

SCDC officials said Turner was fired soon after her arrest.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.