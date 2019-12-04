SC prison mental health officer accused of trying to bring inmate alcohol

A prison's mental health officer was accused of attempting to bring a South Carolina inmate alcohol, officials said.

WCSC reported that a Summerville woman faces charges after investigators said she tried to bring an inmate at the Lieber Correctional facility alcohol disguised as water.

Faith Gerena Weston, 37, was charged with providing contraband to an inmate, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office, the Department of Corrections said.

Officials said Weston was fired after her arrest.

According to WCSC, arrest warrants claimed Weston admitted to trying to bring Everclear for an inmate.

