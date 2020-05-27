SC school apologizes after 'inappropriate' slavery activity for students

Officials with the Richland School District One in South Carolina issued an apology after an "inappropriate" activity about slavery was included in the students' learning packet after schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district said the activity was included in the fourth-grade social studies learning packets. The Teaching and Learning Department reportedly provided 10 sample lessons in every grade and core subject to help teachers create remote learning packets for their students.

According to officials, the activity about slavery was included as one of the 10 sample lessons teachers could select for students to complete.

“In very quickly pulling together learning activities for students to complete at home, the sample lesson activity on slavery was inadvertently included in the fourth-grade social studies learning packet,” Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in a statement. “When it was brought to our attention back in March, it was addressed at that time. The activity was inappropriate and should not have been included. Students should not complete the activity, and their grade will not be impacted by leaving the activity blank or removing it completely from the packet. We regret that this occurred and apologize for any offense taken by any of our students and parents.”

The school district said teachers were not required to use the sample activities and were allowed to develop their own.

