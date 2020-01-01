SC sheriff's office needs help naming new recruits

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A South Carolina sheriff's office is in desperate need. They're asking for the public's help to name their newest recruits.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has narrowed down the list of names for the department’s two new Bloodhound puppies.
Now, they want the public to help them pick the two best names for these furry crime fighters.
The choices are:
Cash
Sully
Scout
Major
Colt
Ruger
Thor
Xander
Smokey
Bandit
Let the DCSO know your picks by posting on their Facebook page.
