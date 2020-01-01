SC sheriff's office needs help naming new recruits

A South Carolina sheriff's office is in desperate need. They're asking for the public's help to name their newest recruits.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has narrowed down the list of names for the department’s two new Bloodhound puppies.

Now, they want the public to help them pick the two best names for these furry crime fighters.

The choices are:

Cash

Sully

Scout

Major

Colt

Ruger

Thor

Xander

Smokey

Bandit

Let the DCSO know your picks by posting on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.