SC students in trouble after 'offensive' prank

School administrators from West Ashley High School in South Carolina have taken action after students posted an “offensive” photo on social media.

The photo shows two water fountains with signs that read “Whites Only” and “Colored Only” on them.

Many parents and students have reached out to Live 5 News expressing outrage over the photo.

Officials with the Charleston County School District said the photo captured an “extremely offensive and distasteful prank” done by students at the school.

“It is important to note that the students involved are of different racial backgrounds,” CCSD officials said in a statement."School administrators have taken swift action and handled discipline per district protocol.”

Principal Ryan Cumback sent out calls and emails to parents to address what happened in the picture.

Cumback sent the following email to West Ashley High School families:

Dear West Ashley families,

I would like to take a moment to address what many in our school community are talking about this evening. The extremely insensitive and hurtful actions taken by a few of our students.

Let me first say...we have absolutely no tolerance for this kind of activity. Even though those involved in this prank admitted they were wrong, we followed discipline per CCSD protocol.

I understand how upsetting the image posted on social media is. That is why we acted swiftly in addressing the matter and why I am reaching out tonight.

It is important to note that the students involved are of different racial backgrounds.

Please know I welcome your feedback, input, and concerns on the situation...and how we can move forward together. It is my sincere hope that we (staff, parents, students) can come together as a community by not allowing the actions of a few students define who we are and what we are trying to become at WAHS.

Thank you for supporting YOUR neighborhood high school.

