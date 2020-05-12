SC teenagers arrested after newborn hospitalized with broken ribs

Deputies in South Carolina arrested two teenagers and charged them after a seven-week-old baby was taken to an area hospital with bruising and broken ribs.

WSPA reported that, according to a report from the Greendwood County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Michelle Jaimes Garduno took her baby to the emergency room on April 7.

Investigators said medical officials determined the baby had five broken ribs, flail chest and bruising on his back, stomach, knees and groin area. Hospital records indicated the baby had been at the ER on March 6 for bruising to his face, head and tongue area.

WSPA reported the baby was taken into custody and an active case was opened.

The sheriff's office charged Garduno, and 19-year-old David Jason Cruz, with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful neglect to a child. Their bond was set at $30,000 each.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WSPA. All rights reserved.