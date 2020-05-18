SC woman accused of intentionally setting car on fire with son inside

South Carolina police arrested a 23-year-old woman after they said she intentionally set her car on fire while her 14-month-old son was inside.

WCSC reported that Caylin Watson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson and abuse/infliction of great bodily injury on a child.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department said the car was parked near mile marker 1 on I-126 West just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses told police they saw the car on fire and stopped to call 911 and try to help get the child out. Police along with firefighters arrived on scene and put out the fire.

WCSC reported that the child suffered severe burns on his body and was listed in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WCSC. All rights reserved.