Woman tested positive for drugs charged after two triplets die during birth

South Carolina authorities said a woman was charged after investigators said she tested positive for drugs while she was pregnant with triplets, two of whom died.

Cassandra Carter, 36, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, WBTV reported.

Officials with the Chester County Sheriff's Office said Carter was arrested because she tested positive for cocaine and marijuana when she was due to have triplets.

Carter gave birth in 2019 and two of the babies died, according to authorities. Investigators said the third child has many medical issues.

Carter was not arrested until the Department of Social Services sent the sheriff's office the results of their investigation.

Carter was arrested and held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.

