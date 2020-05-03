SC woman dead after 'alligator encounter'

A woman is dead after an 'encounter' with an alligator, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

CNN reported deputies responded to a South Carolina island around 5 p.m. Friday night for a call about an alligator encounter. The woman had a run-in with the gator at a pond near Salt Cedar Lane on Kiawah Island.

A deputy shot and killed the alligator before it was captured. The woman involved in the encounter died, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the county coroner's office responded to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

