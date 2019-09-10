S.C. woman discovers man fondling 13-year-old and chases him with knife, hits him with her car, police say

Criminal sexual conduct allegations involving a 13-year-old girl lead to two arrests in the Longs area.

An investigation began when officers were called Sunday night to the scene of a road rage incident on Highway 90 and Highway 501 Business, where they said 41-year-old Charissa Reinschild was chasing 23-year-old Marshall Mills.

Officers discovered that Reinschild had confronted Mills who was accused of fondling a 13-year-old girl on Saturday at a home in Longs, according to a police report.

Mills told police that Reinschild chased him with a large knife around a home and was yelling that she was going to stab him before he got into his vehicle, the report states.

The police report went on to say that Reinschild rammed into Mills’ vehicle before he was able to get away. Mills told police that “while driving on Hwy 90 in excess of 90 mph, the Arrestee (Reischild) began ramming his vehicle again and that he struggled to maintain it on the roadway.”

Officers were able to stop both vehicles.

The police report states that Reinschild suffered a cut to her hand from the knife. She was transported to the hospital and then later take to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She is charged with attempted murder in the case. She has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

Mills was not hurt during the incident. He was taken into custody and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is still in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.

