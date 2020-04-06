SC woman says goodbye to dying father over the phone

A South Carolina woman was forced to tell her dying father goodbye over the phone after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

WMBF reported Nancy Hopkins said goodbye to her father Robert McCord on April 1 after he battled COVID-19 for weeks.

“Monday, March 16, my usual routine was get him out of the house, make sure he was fed. He lived by himself. I noticed he had some cold-like symptoms, runny nose," Hopkins said.

She said over the next two days, he got sicker.

“His breathing was a little bit different, a little bit labored,” she said. “It was 6 clock until I got to him, and by then he was in respiratory distress.”

At that point, Hopkins called an ambulance.

“I really wish I had just said, ‘Daddy we’re going to the ER Monday night,’” she said.

Hopkins said in the moment, she had no idea seeing her father like this would be their last memory together.

“He was rolled out and put into the ambulance, that was it. I didn’t see him at the hospital. I was still parking my car when he was rolled into the ER. I didn’t get to say, I just assumed I was going into the ER,” she said. “My last image of him was actually being put into the ambulance.”

Hopkins said he tested positive for the virus within a few days.

“I think my dad always was afraid that he might die by himself,” she told WMBF.

Hopkins said she later got a call from a doctor telling her that her father wouldn't make it. Shortly after, she got another call from a nurse.

“She asked if I would like to say goodbye over the phone, and I said, ‘Oh, absolutely, I would love to do that,’ so she held the phone up to his ear,” she said.

Hopkins never imagined ever having to say goodbye like this, and she doesn’t want anyone else to have to endure it either.

