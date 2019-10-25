SC woman shot child with BB gun while waking her up for school

A South Carolina woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting a child with a BB gun while trying to get her out of bed and ready for school.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 39-year-old Shelonda Miller Dollard was booked Thursday morning and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

She was released almost three hours later on a $10,000 bond.

A report from the Conway Police Department states an officer was called to Conway Elementary School on Oct. 21 for a report of child neglect.

The child told the school nurse she had been shot with a BB gun by the suspect, according to police.

The officer spoke with the suspect, who admitted to accidently shooting the child while trying to get her out of the bed and ready to go to school, the report stated.

According to police, the child took off her shoe so the officer could see the wound inflicted by the BB gun.

On Oct. 23, the case was presented to the court and an arrest warrant was issued. Dollard then turned herself into police on Thursday, the report stated.

