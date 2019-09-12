S.C. woman used rose pruner to castrate husband, according to 911 call

A 911 call says a woman used pruners to cut off her husband's penis early Tuesday morning.

Victoria Frabutt appears in court on charges related to the castration of her husband. She's heard on a 911 call saying she used a rose pruner. (Source: WITN)

Victoria Frabutt was arrested at the couple's home on Murdoch Road outside of Newport.

In court Wednesday morning, the woman sobbed when addressing the judge and held her head down during a first appearance. She is charged with malicious castration and kidnapping.

In the 911 call, Frabutt told the operator a pruner was used. The operator asked what kind of pruner.

"Actually it's good for pruning roses," Frabutt replied.

The woman referred to James Frabutt as her soon-to-be ex.

A dispatcher asked her if he was seriously bleeding.

"Oh no," said Frabutt. "Like I said, I couldn't even get enough blood to make the sign of the cross, or write sinner, or anything like that."

On the call, the woman was evasive when asked about specific injuries. The dispatcher asked where he was bleeding from.

"That would be his favorite part of himself," Frabutt replied.

Deputies have not said anything about a motive but in the 911 call, the woman gave some clues when 911 asked what caused his physical pain.

"That would be part of the message against sinning against God and fornication," she was heard saying on the call.

Fratbutt said she put a towel on him, telling her husband he wasn't going to die "because you're going to carry a message."

Frabutt appeared in court this morning for her first appearance.

At the request of the district attorney, the judge increased her bond from $100,000 to $500,000. Prosecutors say the woman has ties to Connecticut and they believe she is a flight risk.

The woman's husband remains at Vidant Medical Center.

Copyright 2019 WITN via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.