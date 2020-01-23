SCAM ALERT: Phishing scam imitates TWRA fishing website

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning sportsman to beware of a phishing scam that imitates the TWRA fishing license website.

"A new bogus website appears when you Google Tennessee fishing license. #TWRA is working to get the site shut down. The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting & fishing license online in Tennessee is http://gooutdoorstennessee.com," said TWRA on Twitter.

The fake website asks for the name, date of birth, social security number and other personal details.

TWRA said they are working to have the site shut down. Anyone who has been scammed by the site is advised to monitor or freeze their credit.

Click here to access the real fishing license website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

