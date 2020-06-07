S.C. man, teen charged with attempted murder after firing more than 50 shots at home

South Carolina officials said a man and teenager were arrested on attempted murder charges in connection to a May shooting.

Terion Furtick and a 17-year-old were each charged with four counts of attempted murder.

On May 28, officials said a resident reported someone firing shots at her home. The homeowner said she and three others were asleep inside the home when she heard shots hit the home around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said they found seven shots in the living room windows, four shots through the front door, 12 shots through the exterior walls of the home and 30 other shots throughout the home.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

According to officials, security video from the home showed a red Ford Fusion approaching the home before three men leaned out of the car's windows and fired at the house.

Furtick was additionally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle from a separate incident. Bond was denied or Furtick and the teenager.

