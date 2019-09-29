SEC Nation returns to Rocky Top for UT vs. Georgia

SEC Nation announced it will return to Rocky Top for the Vols game against Georgia Saturday.

The show was on the University of Tennessee Campus last year when the Vols faced Alabama at home.

UT has been on the show six times since the show started in 2014.

Tim Tebow, Marty Smith, Marcus Smith and UT's own Paul Finebaum will go air live from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Ayres Hall.

Tennessee and Georgia will face off in Neyland Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

