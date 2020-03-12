SEC Tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The South Eastern Conference announced the remainder of the SEC Tournament has been canceled due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The Vols have left Bridgestone Arena. The team was set to play in the tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Rick Barnes said in no way should the SEC Tournament be played.

"The kids have no voice. Are we just waiting for someone to get sick? Us and Alabama should be the first ones to say. 'We ain't playing," Rick Barnes said.

The ACC and Big Ten have also canceled their tournaments.