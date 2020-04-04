SEC extends suspension of in-person athletics activities

The Southeastern Conference announced all in-person athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings, organized gatherings, camps and coaches clinics will be suspended through at least May 31.

The SEC has previously announced in-person athletics activities were suspended through April 15.

The SEC said virtual film review that does not include physical activity is allowed. Beginning on April 6, athletes will be allowed to review virtual film without physical activity for four hours per week. Any activities should be scheduled with the school's established Time Management Policy and must not interfere with required class time for online instruction.

"SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as need," SEC said in a statement.

