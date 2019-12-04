SEC suspends Jauan Jennings for first half of bowl game

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) yells to fans as he leaves the field following their 41-21 win over South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Michael Patrick/WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The SEC announced it has suspended Jauan Jennings for the first half of the Vols bowl game.

The SEC said the suspension was for "actions against an opposing player during the Vanderbilt at Tennessee game" that occurred on November 30.

Jennings, a key player for the Vols, was accused of stepping on a Vanderbilt player's face during the game on Saturday.

UT AD Phil Fulmer released a statement saying the Vols would "honor the suspension." Fulmer said he had a "long conversation" with Commissioner Sankey about the issue.

Fulmer added, "Jauan has been nothing but outstanding for our team and program this entire season."

