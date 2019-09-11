SEC tip times announced for UT basketball

he Southeastern Conference released its men's basketball schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season Tuesday.

Tennessee opens league play Saturday, Jan. 4, when it hosts defending champion LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. That showdown is one of five home Saturday SEC games for the Volunteers.

Other Saturday home opponents include South Carolina (Jan. 11), Kentucky (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 29) and Auburn (March 7) in the regular-season finale.

Tennessee hosts midweek home games against Ole Miss (Jan. 21), Texas A&M (Jan. 28), Arkansas (Feb. 11) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 18).

The Vols' nine SEC road games, in order, will be played at Missouri (Jan. 7), at Georgia (Jan. 15), at Vanderbilt (Jan. 18), at Mississippi State (Feb. 1), at Alabama (Feb. 4), at South Carolina (Feb. 15), at Auburn (Feb. 22), at Arkansas (Feb. 26) and at Kentucky (March 3).

Tennessee breaks from SEC play on Jan. 25 to take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big Orange travel to Kansas to battle the Jayhawks at historic Allen Fieldhouse,

Nashville once again hosts the SEC Tournament, which takes place March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena.

Tip times and television information for non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

The Big Orange will be led this season by rising senior guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner. Both players enter the season on the verge of joining UT's 50-man 1,000-Point Club. They are the team's top returning scorers, as Turner averaged 11.0 points per game, and Bowden averaged 10.6.

Tennessee also enters the season riding the nation's longest active home win streak, having won 26 straight at Thompson-Boling Arena dating to the 2017-18 SEC Championship season.

The popular Vol Pass is being offered again this season, and single-game tickets go on sale to the public beginning Oct. 8. Last year, two home games sold out in October, and five games were sold out by the time SEC play began.

Fans interested in being a part of the action at Thompson-Boling Arena this season are encouraged to click HERE.

SCHEDULE NOTES

Tennessee will play 18 home games, including eight Saturday contests.

The Vols will play at least 20 games in the state of Tennessee (includes at least one SEC Tournament game).

Tennessee's longest homestand is a three-game stretch from Dec. 21 through Jan. 4 that includes contests against Jacksonville State, Wisconsin and LSU.

Eight of the Vols' nine home SEC games tip off at 7 p.m. ET or earlier.