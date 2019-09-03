VIDEO: SPD asks for help in identifying suspected burglar

The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar.

Sevierville police search for suspected burglar / Source: Sevierville Police Department

According to SPD, the Fastop on Pittman Center Road was burglarized on August 16.

Police posted video of a person suspected of breaking into the store's cash register and leaving with money and merchandise.

"Detective are hoping someone is able to recognize the suspect's physical characteristics, movements, and/or clothing," the police department said on Facebook.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-868-1750.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.