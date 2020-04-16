SSI recepients will get automatic stimulus money, Social Security Administration says

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive automatic Economic Impact Payments.

According to the SSA, the Treasury Department expects the payments to go out no later than early May.

SSA adds payments will come in the same form benefits are distributed, including direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or paper check.

"SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment. The payments will be automatic," according to the SSA.

However, SSA says if you are a SSI recipient with qualifying children under age 17, you should not wait for your automatic $1,200 individual payment. You can now go to the IRS and provide your information.

Go here to do that.

"By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If SSI beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child," the SSA said.

The SSA said Social Security retirement, survivors and disability beneficiaries who don't normally file taxes will also qualify for stimulus money of $1,200. The payments are expected to start arriving around the end of April.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.