STAR's parade of minis brings massive joy to Loudon County Hospital workers

A group of people and miniature horses held a thank you parade for healthcare workers at Loudon County Hospital amid the fight against COVID-19.

Firetrucks, horses from the Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) and others lined the streets to show their appreciation for the hard work of medical professionals.

"Our leadership of Loudon County and all of the other facilities that have supported us, it's just been wonderful," said one employee of the hospital.

STAR's miniature horses and donkeys often comfort residents of nursing homes and provide therapy for Alzheimer's patients. However, many of those programs were forced into a holding pattern amid the COVID-19 pandemic, strangling the organization's efforts to serve the community and creating financial strain on the non-profit.

STAR offers several programs designed to help people through the healing power of horses. The therapeutic riding program serves people of all ages with varying types of special needs.

It's Heroes and Horses program helps veterans with disabilities. Changing Strides caters to at-risk youth, and Minis In Motion uses miniature horses and donkeys for tours at schools and long term care facilities.

STAR was created in 1987 and is the only therapeutic riding program in East Tennessee that holds premier accreditation from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH), which sets international industry standards for health and safety.

