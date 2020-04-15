STEAM resources for at-home learning available to Tennessee students

The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network released a STE(A)M Resource Hub for educators and families to use with students during COVID-19 related school closures.

The STE(A)M Resource Hub includes three weekly challenges around design activities, critical thinking and career exploration that can all be done at home.

The challenges are ideal for students in grades 3 through 12, but younger students can also participate with parental assistance. The Resource Hub also includes a portal for parents or educators to ask questions and receive additional support.

“Our school buildings may be closed, but the STE(A)M Resource Hub is another great example that learning can and will continue,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “I am thrilled the department is partnering with TSIN to provide these resources to help students keep learning, dreaming, and exploring during this time. Again and again, Tennesseans are proving we will come together to give our kids opportunities—despite challenging circumstances.”

The three weekly challenges enable students to keep building their STE(A)M skills while learning from home. Each challenge comes with step-by-step directions for the activity, as well as additional resources to continue exploring the topic. Families and educators are encouraged to use the corresponding hashtags to share their work on social media:

· #MakerMonday: Resources focus on design activities for students using common objects found around the home to solve real-world challenges.

· #WonderWednesday: Resources include researching and responding to essay prompts, examining data and drawing conclusions, and/or designing an experiment to answer a question.

· #FutureFriday: Virtual resources for students to explore STEM careers. Students will experience virtual tours of STEM workplaces, video interviews of Tennesseans in interesting STEM careers, and explore the world of work.

“The field of STEM careers is vast and steadily growing- it doesn't only mean being a mathematician or scientist. As Billie Jean King put it, ‘You have to see it to be it.’ Students and parents need to know all of the wonderful opportunities that are available out there within STE(A)M. Using this time at home to take virtual field trips and research possible careers is an excellent way to help students see all of the opportunities out there and to plan their future,” said Amanda McClusky, CTE Advisor for Shelby County Schools.

To access the STE(A)M Resource Hub click here.

