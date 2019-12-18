SUV crashes in to Tenn. coffee shop, injures two minors

Two minors were injured when an SUV crashed through a Tennessee coffee shop and landed fully inside the restaurant where students were gathering after school.

The vehicle plunged through the doors of Crave Coffee Bar and Bistro in Arlington, shattering glass and sending patrons scrambling for cover just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that two minors were taken to a children's hospital in noncritical condition.

Investigators said they think the driver suffered a medical emergency. The driver was also taken to a hospital in noncritical condition. A representative for the shop declined to comment.