Two in custody after KCSO responds to West Knox trailer park

Two people are in custody and children were evaluated by medical professionals after an incident on Thursday night.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an area on Park Edge Way on Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said they were called to a residence on Park Edge Way at 9:18 p.m. to assist the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

Investigators said when they arrived at the residence and tried to make contact no one would come to the door. KCSO said, at that point, patrol and crisis negotiation were called in.

At 10:24 p.m., two people were taken into custody without incident. KCSO said there were children involved, and they were being evaluated by EMS.

KCSO said the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.